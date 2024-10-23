https://en.mehrnews.com/news/223456/ Oct 23, 2024, 9:53 PM News ID 223456 Video Video Oct 23, 2024, 9:53 PM VIDEO: Moment Hezbollah force fire ballistic missile TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – The video footage shows the moment when Hezbollah fired a ballistic missile at the Israeli Gilot intelligence base, which is north of the central city of Tel Aviv. News ID 223456 کپی شد Related News Hezbollah rockets trigger sirens in Tel Aviv (+VIDEO) Iran to continue assisting Hezbollah until final victory Tags Hezbollah Zionist Regime Lebanon Ballistic Missile
Your Comment