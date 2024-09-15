  1. Video
Sep 15, 2024, 8:33 AM

VIDEO: Watch Yemen's missile attack on Tel Aviv

VIDEO: Watch Yemen's missile attack on Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Footage shows the moment when Yemen attacked Tel Aviv with a ballistic missile.

Download 4 MB
Download 1 MB

