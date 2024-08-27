  1. World
Cyberattack reported on Seattle airport

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – An apparent cyberattack disrupted internet, phones, email, and other systems at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for a third day on Monday.

An apparent cyberattack disrupted internet, phones, email and other systems at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for a third day on Monday as Port of Seattle officials worked to investigate the outages and restore full service.

“We’re working around the clock to get necessary systems back online and to mitigate impacts to our passengers,” the airport’s aviation managing director Lance Lyttle said in a press conference Sunday, AP reported.

Lyttle said the airport is investigating with the help of outside experts and is working closely with federal partners, including the Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection. Officials have not released details about the full scope of the outage, but Lyttle said it was not affecting TSA’s ability to screen passengers.

