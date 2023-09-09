Fars province seeks to increase trade with PG countries

Mohammad Sadegh Hamidian made the remarks in a meeting in Shiraz with Iran's trade attache in Qatar.

Hamidian said that one of the joint plans of the Fars Chamber of Commerce and Iran's trade attache in Qatar is taking part in Qatar's International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ).

He continued, "In this exhibition, which will be held in March next year with the focus on improving food security, the Fars Chamber of Commerce will represent the Islamic Republic of Iran by setting up a pavilion."

Also, considering Fars province's potential in the field of medical treatment, the issue of promoting health tourism is one of the common issues emphasized by both parties," he added.

"In order to promote Shiraz's health tourism, it was decided to simultaneously invite Qatari investors and Iranians living in Persian Gulf countries to invest in the Shiraz Health City project," he also said.

"We will pursue the dispatch of a high-level economic delegation from Fars and Shiraz to Qatar and vice versa and the presence of businessmen as important issues accompanied by Iran's trade attache in Qatar," he added.

Referring to the history of the presence of Iranian businessmen in the Persian Gulf countries, including Qatar, he said, "The issue of cancellation the visas for Qatari tourists in Iran and facilitating the visas issuance of Iranian businessmen to Qatar is one of the important topics that is going to raised and followed up on in the upcoming visit of the Raeisi's government delegation to Fars province."

