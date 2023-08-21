South Korea, US launch combined exercise

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, to last until August 31, will be based on an all-out war scenario. It will feature field training events and the computer simulation-based command post exercise as well as civil defense drills. Some 30 allied field training events are scheduled to take place this year, compared with 13 last summer, Yonhap reported.

During this year’s springtime exercise, 25 field training events were held.

In addition, personnel from nine UN Command (UNC) member countries, including Australia, Great Britain, Canada, Thailand, the Philippines and France, are expected to join the exercise.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said earlier that, during the combined exercise with the United States, the country’s military will strengthen its readiness posture against possible military activities by North Korea.

