Shabaniyah eves are the religious celebrations of the birthday of the Shia third Imam, Hussain ibn Ali, Hazrat Abul Fazl Al-Abbas, Imam Zayn al-Abidin, and Imam Mohammed al-Mahdi, on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 15th day of Shabban month respectively.

During this time, Shiites worldwide make a pilgrimage gathering in Bayn al-Haramayn in the holy city of Karbala.