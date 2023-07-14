VIDEO: India launches unmanned spacecraft to land on moon

The heavyweight LVM3-M4 rocket lifted off from Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, as thousands of enthusiasts clapped and cheered.

"Chandrayaan-3... has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the spacecraft is normal," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Twitter.

The world's most populous nation has a comparatively low-budget aerospace programthat is rapidly closing in on the milestones set by global space powers.

Only Russia, the United States, and China have previously achieved a controlled landing on the lunar surface.