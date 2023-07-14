  1. Video
Jul 14, 2023, 7:00 PM

VIDEO: India launches unmanned spacecraft to land on moon

VIDEO: India launches unmanned spacecraft to land on moon

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – India launched a rocket on Friday carrying an unmanned spacecraft to land on the Moon.

Download 4 MB

The heavyweight LVM3-M4 rocket lifted off from Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, as thousands of enthusiasts clapped and cheered.

"Chandrayaan-3... has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the spacecraft is normal," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Twitter.  

The world's most populous nation has a comparatively low-budget aerospace programthat is rapidly closing in on the milestones set by global space powers.

Only Russia, the United States, and China have previously achieved a controlled landing on the lunar surface.

News Code 203221

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed