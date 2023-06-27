VIDEO: US envoy admits Iraq invasion was based on lie

Appearing on French TV channel LCI, Kerry insisted the US invasion of Iraq was completely different from the conflict in Ukraine. The French journalist noted the invasion of Iraq was a war of aggression based on lies that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and links to al-Qaeda.

The crux of Kerry's argument seems to be that former US President George W. Bush was never charged with a crime.

“No, [it was not a war of aggression],” Kerry replied. “Because there’s never even been, you know, a process of direct accusation of President Bush himself.”

Kerry did not deny there were abuses in Iraq and claimed he “spoke out against them.” However, he repeatedly denied the war was an act of aggression by the United States.

“No, No, No. Well, you didn’t know it was a lie at the time. The evidence that was produced, people didn’t know that it was a lie,” Kerry stammered.