Massive wildfires sparked in a number of settlements in the Kurgan Region. A total of 3 people died and 6 were hospitalized with burns. A criminal case over negligence charges has been initiated. Over 40 buildings have been destroyed by fire in 4 settlements. A total of 765 local residents have been evacuated.

Wildfires have destroyed 32 houses in four populated localities in the Kurgan Region, the emergency services told TASS on Sunday.