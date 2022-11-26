VIDEO:1st graveyard of Muslims in Iran

The graveyard is located in Behshahr town of Mazandaran province in Sefid Chah village.
TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Known as Sefid Chah or Sepid Cemetery, the place is regarded as the first graveyard of Muslims in Iran.
The graveyard is located in Behshahr town of Mazandaran province in Sefid Chah village.
Sefid Chah, which dates back to Teymourian Dynasty, has been registered as a national heritage in Iran.
