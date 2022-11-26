  1. Video
Nov 26, 2022, 10:00 PM

VIDEO:1st graveyard of Muslims in Iran

VIDEO:1st graveyard of Muslims in Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Known as Sefid Chah or Sepid Cemetery, the place is regarded as the first graveyard of Muslims in Iran.

Download 24 MB

The graveyard is located in Behshahr town of Mazandaran province in Sefid Chah village.

Sefid Chah, which dates back to Teymourian Dynasty, has been registered as a national heritage in Iran.

News Code 194098

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed