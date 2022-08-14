Several killed, injured as powerful explosions rock Yerevan

The first explosion took place at the Surmalu shopping mall, causing a huge fire. Several more blasts followed in the area adjacent to the mall, a spokesperson for the country's emergency situations ministry said.

According to preliminary data provided by the ministry, one person was killed in the blast, while 20 more were injured.

The video shows people running away in panic from the site of the explosion.

Eyewitnesses said people may have been trapped under the ruble.

Fire brigades are currently working at the scene.

According to News Armenia, a fireworks warehouse caught fire causing a wave of explosions.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/