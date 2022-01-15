VIDEO: Road crews clearing snow on Asalem-to-Khalkhal Road

The bucolic wonderful Asalem to Khalkhal Road is located in northwest Iran. It connects Khalkhal city in Ardabil Province to the Asalem village in Gilan Province. It is known as the most dreamy Iranian forest road due to its special mountainous conditions and the combination of jungle and the plain. The Asalem to Khalkhal Road, which is even cold in the summer due to its location in a mountainous region, is often closed because of heavy snow and heavy rains during the fall and winter.
TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Road crews have been hard at work in removing snow and ice from Asalem-to-Khalkhal Road following the recent snowfall in the provinces of Gilan and Ardebil.
