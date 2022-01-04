VIDEO: Severe winter weather disrupts Biden’s return to DC

A snowstorm in the Washington DC area left US President Joe Biden as well as other members of his entourage briefly stuck on a US Air Force C-32A jet at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland this morning. Once the President was able to deplane, he had to take a motorcade to the White House since the weather was too severe for 'Marine One' helicopters to fly him there.
TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – The staircase Biden uses got stuck in the snow, temporarily preventing the president and his staff from getting off Air Force One.
News Code 182539
Your Comment