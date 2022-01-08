  1. Video
Jan 8, 2022, 4:00 PM

VIDEO: Showering flowers at crash site of Flight 752 Tragedy

VIDEO: Showering flowers at crash site of Flight 752 Tragedy

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – The footage shows that flowers are being showered at the crash site of the Ukrainian plane in the presence of families of the victims in southern Tehran province.

Download 3 MB

On January 8, 2020, a plane belonging to Ukrainian Airlines crashed in southern Tehran province due to a human error and a missile fired after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) and its 176 passengers, including Iranians, Canadians, Afghans, Swedes, British and Ukrainian flight crew were killed.

News Code 182651
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182651/

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    Most Viewed