Tehraners mark Muharram's 2nd night with anti-corona measures

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Imam Ali Officer's University hosted students and Tehraners on Saturday night where they marked the second night of Muharram as a week remains to the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Strict health protocols have been imposed for mourning ceremonies across the country this year as the area should be disinfected, and mourners should wear masks and not move during ceremonies which are mostly held outdoors to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.