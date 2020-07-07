  1. Video
Jul 7, 2020, 7:30 PM

VIDEO: Historical fort in Iran’s Arasbaran forests

VIDEO: Historical fort in Iran’s Arasbaran forests

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – One of the mysterious places in Iran which its location made it impossible for an army of thousands to pass, is Babak Fort. It sits attractively on a steep-sided mountain in north-western Iran.

Download 10 MB

Babak Fort, also known as the Immortal Castle or Republic Castle, in East Azarbaijan province, is located on top of a mountain with 2,600-meter height in the Arasbaran forests, 6km southwest of Kalibar City in northwestern Iran. It is known as the most glorious stone castle in Iran.

News Code 160655

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    Most Viewed