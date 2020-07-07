VIDEO: Historical fort in Iran’s Arasbaran forests

Babak Fort, also known as the Immortal Castle or Republic Castle, in East Azarbaijan province, is located on top of a mountain with 2,600-meter height in the Arasbaran forests, 6km southwest of Kalibar City in northwestern Iran. It is known as the most glorious stone castle in Iran.
TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – One of the mysterious places in Iran which its location made it impossible for an army of thousands to pass, is Babak Fort. It sits attractively on a steep-sided mountain in north-western Iran.
