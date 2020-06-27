VIDEO: Arasbaran forest in NW Iran home to wild goat

The altitude of the area varies from ca. 256 m in the northern part to 2896 m which is the highest elevation in the southern part of the area. Due to the importance of the area in having a rich flora (about 1000 taxa) and fauna especially the presence of rare species such as Lyurus mlokosiewiczi in 1971 was conserved and UNESCO was listed it as a wildlife refuge since 1976.
TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Arasbaran Protected is the 9th Biosphere Reserved in Iran which covers an area of 78560 hectares with a circumference of 134 km. The area is home to home to different animals including the wild goat.
News Code 160231
