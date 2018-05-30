Jewish MP says Iranian Jews ready, united to defend Iran

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Enemies who think of attacking Iran and damaging its interests should know that all Iranians, regardless of their religions, are ready and united to defend their country, said the Jewish community representative in Parliament Siamak Moreh Sedgh.

Since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, "unity and empathy" have been among the main counts of the victory of the Iranian nation in all circumstances, IRNA quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

Different religions are living together in Iran, he said, adding, “in addition to the common country, language and culture, and common national interests, they also believe in the common principles of ‘monotheism, prophecy and resurrection’, all of which contribute to the consolidation and deepening of this unity.”

He went on to say that "Constitution" and "Leader of Islamic Revolution" are the main axes of this unity in Iran.

Calling for further guarding of this unity, Iranian MP highlighted that “we must not allow enemies to use our minor ideological differences as a tool to create multi-voices in the country and then to exploit this situation in their own favor.”

Touching upon the fact that Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are not friends of any Iranian people, Moreh added that inhuman sanctions that US wants to impose on Iranians do not target a specific religious or ethnic group, rather they threat all the nation.

