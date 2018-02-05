Iran starts mass production of Mohajer 6 UCAV, Qaem smart guided bomb

TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Ministry announced on Monday that it has started mass production of Mohajer-6 advanced drone capable of carrying precision-guided projectiles.

In a ceremony on Monday in commeoration of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and in the presence of Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, the Defense Ministry inaugurated the mass production of Mohajer 6 UCAV and Qaem smart guided bomb.

In the ceremony, Brigadier General Hatami detailed the features of the drone saying “it has the capability to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance missions, a wide operational range and wingspan with a high precision."

Mohajer-6 is the first UAV of the Mohajer family that is armed with a guided weapon system and is bigger than the other types of Mohajer family. The Iranian Mohajer-4 UAV have been successfully used during conflicts in Syria and Iraq, and allegedly in Lebanon.

Iran defense minister further explained that Mohajer-6 is armed with Qaem smart guided bomb and is also equipped with a variety of electro-optic detectors and warheads through which the drone can identify, intercept and destroy the target.

KI/IRN82820647