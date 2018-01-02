enemy after targeting Iran invincible fortress

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Lebanon’s Al-Ummah Movement issues a statement condemning the media attacks made by the west and reactionary regional regimes against Iran during recent public protests and asserted that Iran knows how to foil the new plots.

Lebanon’s Al-Ummah Movement issued a statement whereby it condemned the attacks made by Arab and international media, specially American and Saudi media, against the Islamic Republic of Iran during the recent incidents and stated that the colonialist attempts made by the Zionists and the reactionary anti-Iranian Arabs are doomed to failure.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been attacked by imperialism since the victory of the Iranian Revolution. The Revolution, however, stood against the colonialist-Zionist attacks and plundering and the reactionary regional countries supporting them,” the statement says.

The statement highlights the major role played by the Islamic Republic of Iran in forming a resistance front through leading a coalition with Syria and supporting Lebanese and Palestinian resistance, victories of the resistance front and Iran’s strong stance against the Zionist regime and stated “the enemy is after targeting the invincible fortress of Iran's resistance front. Iranians, however, know how to oppose this new plot and foil it.”

“To counter this colonialist-Zionist and Saudi attack against Iran, widespread media, ideological and cultural opposition is required. Previous experience shows that colonialists, Zionists and reactionary Arabs do not break up their fierce fights against nations who call for freedom,” the statement says.

