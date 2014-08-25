'US sabotages Iran nuclear program by Europeans aid'

Asghar Zarean in the inauguration ceremony of Special Exhibition on Preventing Industrial Sabotage Monday morning said that enemies intended to hurdle Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities to stop them little by little through espionage and to affect the countries’ nuclear infrastructure.

Zarean added the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has wisely prevented 100 percent of software and hardware attacks.

“It is proved for the AEOI that Germany, France and England are US’s accomplices in sabotaging Iran peaceful nuclear program,” said he and that “the saboteurs do not limit their disturbing activities to Iran nuclear field but to defense, telecommunication and other sensitive fields.”

First Special Exhibition on Preventing Industrial Sabotage was opened this morning with AEOI Head and Deputy President Aliakbar Salehi attending the event.

