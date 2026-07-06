Massive crowds march as Tehran bids last farewell to Leader

Crowds began moving before dawn along Damavand Street, Imam Hossein Square, Enghelab and Azadi Streets, Azadi Square and the Shahid Lashkari highway, retracing the routes announced for the final farewell. The procession drew an epic turnout, with millions participating in the march.

The funeral procession marks the end of several days of commemoration in Tehran that began Friday with foreign dignitaries paying respects, followed by two full days of public farewell at the Grand Mosalla and a funeral prayer on Sunday.