US, Israeli regime launch attacks on Iran

Several loud explosions were heard in downtown Tehran on Saturday morning.
Thick smoke was seen in the sky following the explosions.
The Israeli war minister has claimed that a “preemptive strike” against Iran has been launched.
TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – The Israeli regime, in a coordinated attack with the United States, carried out multiple airstrikes on the Iranian territory on Saturday morning.
