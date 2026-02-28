  1. Iran
US, Israeli regime launch attacks on Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – The Israeli regime, in a coordinated attack with the United States, carried out multiple airstrikes on the Iranian territory on Saturday morning.

Several loud explosions were heard in downtown Tehran on Saturday morning.

Thick smoke was seen in the sky following the explosions.

The Israeli war minister has claimed that a “preemptive strike” against Iran has been launched.

