“National Teachers’ Day” marked in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) –– The commemoration ceremony of the dignified status of teachers, which marks the National Teachers’ Day, was held in Tehran on Monday with the participation of Minister of Education Alireza Kazemi.

The prestigious ceremony was held at Hijab Conferences Hall of the Center for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (CIDCYA). Ordibehesht 12 is named after “National Teachers’ Day” in Iran which is coincided with the birth anniversary of martyr Morteza Motahhari.