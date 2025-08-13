Wadi Al-Salam cemetery in Najaf

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Wadi al-Salam is one of the most famous and oldest cemeteries in the Islamic world. It is said that Wadi al-Salam Cemetery is regarded the most important and noblest Muslim cemetery after Baqi and Ali ibn Abu Talib cemeteries.

This cemetery is over a thousand years old. Wadi al-Salam is one of the holy places in Najaf where thousands of people are buried, including the graves of a number of prophets and many sages, righteous people, and religious leaders.