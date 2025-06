ARDABIL, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Germi County, with its untouched and beautiful nature and valuable historical monuments, is considered one of the lesser-known tourist treasures of Ardabil Province in north Iran.

Germi County is indeed considered a "green gem" in Ardabil Province, Iran, due to its stunning natural beauty and diverse scenery. It features mountains, mineral springs, waterfalls, a lake, forests, wetlands, rivers, and various other attractions.