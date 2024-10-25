Livestock, poultry, fisheries exhibition in Gorgan

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – A special exhibition of livestock, poultry, fisheries exhibition is being held in Gorgan, the capital of Holestan Province.

The 22nd specialized exhibition of livestock and poultry industry, fisheries and aquatics and related industries, the 11th specialized exhibition of seeds and fertilizers, pesticides and agricultural inputs and the 7th specialized exhibition of garden tools, greenhouses, machines and related industries are underway from October 23 to November 3 at the permanent location of the exhibitions in Gorgan.