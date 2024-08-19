Journalists embark on "Rahina-e-Pishraft" tour in Hamedan

HAMEDAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – The Rahian-e-Pishraft (Passengers of Progress) tour was held in Hamedan on Sunday at the initiative taken by the provincial Industry, Mine and Trade Organization.

The journalists and photographers from Hamedan province visited the industrial-production units based in this province and Malayer city.

Rahian-e-Pishraft is a group of religious and political caravans which travel between cities to commemorate Iranian efforts in the fields of science and technology.