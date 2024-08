TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – The footage shows the Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims passing through the Shalamcheh border.

Arba’een marks the anniversary of the 40th day following Ashura, the 10th day of the lunar month of Muharram, when Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and the third Shia Imam, was martyred at the hands of tyrant Yazid in the seventh century.