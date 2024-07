TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – The Rudaki Open-Air Theater in Tehran is hosting performances of Tazieh, a traditional Iranian passion play, starting from Sunday and continuing throughout the first ten days of the lunar month of Muharram.

This significant event marks the commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S), who is mourned by millions of Muslims during the Muharram rituals.