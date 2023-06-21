Abyaneh historical village in central Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Abyaneh, an astonishing village is located on the northwestern slope of Mount Karkas, 38 kilometers from Natanz, in Isfahan province. It is a tourist attraction famous for its ancient architecture and many historical sites.

As a village of great antiquity, Abyaneh is like a living architectural and anthropological museum. It presents an impressive model of the man adapting to the environment.

An impressive aspect of Abyaneh’s architecture is that the houses are uniform in appearance. The doors, most of which have two knockers, are wooden and built in traditional styles. There are beautiful patterns, poems, and the names of the owners and masons carved on some doors. The poems demonstrate a good picture of the old Iranian culture. Many facades date back to the Safavid era. Beside the doors of many houses, there are small platforms providing places for passers-by or local residents to rest for a while.

Given the evidence found in Abyaneh, the village dates back to antiquity, but its golden age was during the Safavid era.