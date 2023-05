TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – 'Dena', the white lioness of Chamran Park in Karaj, Alborz Province has given birth to four cubs, all of them are in good physical condition.

'Dena' and 'Hira', the White lioness and lion, were brought to Iran from South Africa three years ago.

White lions are endangered animals and the birth of these four white lion cubs in Karaj Park is considered an important and promising event in the field of wildlife.