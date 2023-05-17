Harvesting damask roses in Alborz province

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Farmers in Nazarabad in Iran's Alborz Province have started harvesting damask rose, a widely cultivated flower throughout the country.

Iranians use the Damask rose in cooking, tea serving, and celebrations in various forms. The flowers are also renowned for their fine fragrance and are commercially harvested for extracting rose water and oil.

The rose water produced from damask roses is applied in the pharmaceutical and perfumery industries.