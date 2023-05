TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Harvesting Damask rose, known as Gol-e Mohammadi in Iran, is an annual practice in Meymand, a city in the southern province of Fars.

Iranians use the Damask rose in cooking, tea serving, and celebrations in various forms. The flowers are also renowned for their fine fragrance and are commercially harvested for extracting rose water and oil.