Muslims in Iran and many other countries are celebrating Eid al-Fitr at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, after the new moon of the lunar month of Shawwal was sighted the previous night.

In the capital, Tehran, people gathered at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla (Congregational Prayers Site) to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers. Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei led the prayers.