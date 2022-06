TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – The beautiful Arasbaran region in the East Azarbaijan province of Iran is full of historical monuments and buildings.

Shah Abbasi Caravanserai in Goijeh Boel, the tomb of Sheikh Shahabuddin Ahri and the historical bridges of Khodaafarin over the Aras River, which have been sent for registration in the UNESCO World Heritage List are among the historical monuments of the region.