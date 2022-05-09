Seven Shirabad waterfalls in Golestan province

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – The Seven Shirabad waterfalls is a touristic site in the northern Iranian village of Shirabad, in Golestan province that has been registered on the National Heritage List.

The highest waterfall has a height of 35 meters. There is a cave on top of the waterfalls. Water flows inside the cave, which is a habitat for wildlife species such as the Iranian salamander. A large part of the cave is in absolute darkness. There is a spring at the end of the cave. Water has formed a pool and stalactite stones in the cave.

There are various trees and shrubs outside the cave, such as hornbeam, maple, alder, Alexandrian laurel, and moss.