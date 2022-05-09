Marzieh Rahmani
9 May 2022 - 10:40

By: Mohammad Ataei

Seven Shirabad waterfalls in Golestan province

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – The Seven Shirabad waterfalls is a touristic site in the northern Iranian village of Shirabad, in Golestan province that has been registered on the National Heritage List.

The highest waterfall has a height of 35 meters. There is a cave on top of the waterfalls. Water flows inside the cave, which is a habitat for wildlife species such as the Iranian salamander. A large part of the cave is in absolute darkness. There is a spring at the end of the cave. Water has formed a pool and stalactite stones in the cave.

There are various trees and shrubs outside the cave, such as hornbeam, maple, alder, Alexandrian laurel, and moss.

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =