VIDEO:Kharbozan waterfalls, a masterpiece in Dehloran nature

In the northern part of this ancient village, there are seven waterfalls, which are unique of its kind, water of which has been used for a long time by people and irrigating the surrounding lands. This waterfall, which is one of the stepped waterfalls, attracts many tourists every year and is of great importance for the people of the village.
ILAM, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Located in Absharan Village in Zarrinabad District of Dehloran city, Kharbozan seven-group waterfalls is a masterpiece and one of the important tourist attractions in Ilam province which attracts a lot of tourists every year.
