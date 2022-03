SANANDAJ, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Residents of villages of Uraman region are holding a series of celebrations and rituals to welcome Nowruz, which heralds beginning of New Iranian Year, and this celebration dates backs to thousand years ago at this village.

The cultural landscape of Uraman, which is located in the provinces of Kordestan and Kermanshah, has been registered in UNESCO World Heritage List as one of the historical monuments of Iran.