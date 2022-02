TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Lavan is a vast island in the westernmost part of Hormozgan province and on the border of Bushehr province.

The island is in the shape of an elongated oval with a length of about 23 km and a width of 5 km, which is known as one of the largest islands in the Persian Gulf. The island has one of the four major terminals for the export of crude oil in Iran alongside Kharg island and hosts a great number of tourists each year.