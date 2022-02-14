Fifth night of 37th Fajr Music Festival in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – On the fifth night of the 37th edition of the Fajr Music Festival, Maqami (Persian Music Style) ensembles of Turkmen and Pamchal performed pieces at Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Monday.

In Islamic music, a maqam is a specific musical scale combined with characteristic melodic elements or motifs, played following traditional formats, which together forms a complete system for the melodic and tonal structure of a musical performance.