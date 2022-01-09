Leader delivers speech on occasion of 1978 uprising in Qom

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei delivered a speech on the anniversary of January 9, 1978, popular uprising of locals in the central Iranian city of Qom against the West-backed dynasty of Pahlavi.

The January 9, 1978 uprising in Qom is seen as a very important historical juncture because it acted as a precursor to more mass demonstrations in other cities across Iran, shaking the foundations of the despotic Pahlavi regime before finally toppling it in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.