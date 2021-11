TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – With the new wave of cold weather entering Iran from the western borders, 'Vafs' village in Markazi province has been whitened by snowfall.

Located in Esfandan Rural District, 'Vafs' is a village that is known as Masuleh of Markazi province due to its very pleasant climate, orchards, agricultural lands and pristine landscapes and stepped houses.