Politics Marzieh Rahmani 12 August 2021 - 09:45 Download photos Front pages of Iran's English dailies on August 12 TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Here are the front pages of Iran's English language dailies on Thursday, August 12. Tags Iran Iranian Dailies Iran International Dailies Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi Leader of Islamic Revolution COVID-19 Vaccine
