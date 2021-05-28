UNESCO Culture Garden inaugurated in Karaj

KARAJ, May 28 (MNA) – The Culture Garden of the National Commission for UNESCO was inaugurated in Karaj, Alborz Province on Thursday.

The opening ceremony held was attended by Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Mansour Gholami, Head of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature (APLL) Gholam Ali Haddad Adel, President of the ECO Cultural Institute Sarvar Bakhti, and the Secretary-General of Iran-UNESCO National Commission Hojjatollah Ayoubi, Secretary of Cultural Revolution Supreme Council Seyyed Saeed-Reza Ameli as well as other cultural figures.