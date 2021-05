SHAHR-E-KORD, May 18 (MNA) – Oak trees are considered as the main vegetation of Zagros mountains that have bestowed the breathtaking scenery and landscape to this area.

Southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari is located on Zagros Mountain range and oak forests adorn the heights of this province. Oak trees give a unique beauty that creates a spectacular and scenery landscape in spring season in this province.