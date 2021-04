SHIRAZ, Apr. 26 (MNA) – During holy month of Ramadan, the ceremony of recitation and interpretation of the Holy Quran was held in Nasir al-Mulk Mosque in Shiraz on Monday in the presence of Ayatollah Dejkam, Leader’s representative in Fars province.

The Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, also known as the Pink Mosque, is a traditional mosque in Shiraz, Iran. It is located in Gawd-i Arabān quarter, near Shāh Chérāgh Mosque.