SIRJAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – In a match held on Saturday at Imam Ali Stadium of Sirjan, Gol Gohar downed Sepahan 3-1.

In other matches of the opening week of the Iran Professional League, Persepolis and Tractor were held with 0-0 draws against Saipa and Naft Masjed Soleiman respectively.

Esteghlal won Mes Rafsasnjan 2-0 and Shahr Khodro also gained a 3-0 victory over Mashinsazi.