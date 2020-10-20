Foreign exchange rates on negative track

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Foreign exchange rates started Tuesday on a negative track.

Reports say that the number of sellers has surpassed the buyers at the market and probabilities are high that the decreasing trend will go on in the upcoming days.

In mid-October, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran announced that the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has agreed to release Iran's export revenues and financial resources accumulated in Iraqi banks.

The volume of Iran's blocked assets in Iraqi banks stands at five billion dollars.