10 October 2020 - 12:15

By: Ali Ghanbarlou

Residential building collapse in SW Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – On Friday morning, the side building of an excavated project collapsed in southwest Tehran, four people were buried under the rubble, and the efforts of the firefighters to find the buried people is underway.


 

 On Friday morning, the side building of an excavated project collapsed in southwest Tehran, four people were completely buried under the rubble, and the effort of the firefighters to find the buried people is underway until the moment of publishing this report.

